Drive Down To This Lounge For Some Nice Appetising Food & Drinks!

RCK is situated in bhugaon and to my surprise has a huge seating, it almost looks like a lavish resort. As much as the ambience is pretty light, they have a vast menu catering to every type of crowd. Among the mocktails, I had pina colada which is my all-time favourite and they served justice to the drink. I tried the main course because I was damn hungry and needed something fulfilling. We tried - Prawn Nilgiri korma Chicken coriander masala basket of Rotis Chicken biryani Gajar ka halwa (5/5) Prawns and chicken had the same gravy base which was a little disappointing but on the taste side, it was good. The basket is huge and has everything from missi roti to lachcha parathas. The standout thing was gajar ka halwa, it was cooked in north Indian style with desi ghee and a handful of dry fruits which makes it rich and flavorful. it is a must to order here! Overall, it is a good place to have some drinks in the open air and chill with your gang