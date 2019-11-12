Pop By This Newly Opened Cafe For Their Yum Desserts With A Pretty Decor!

Zero Gravity Bar N Kitchen is a newly opened restaurant in Pimple Saudagar. The ambience is pretty good with the galaxy theme with the stars and all. I tried their Blue Lagoon and Virgin Mojito, both were quite refreshing. In veg starters, we had Paneer Papdi which I felt was a bit dry. Next, we had their Paneer Banjara and Nachos. Paneer Banjara was very well cooked and the Nachos were delicious. They have a variety of Main Course available on their menu and I would recommend you to have their Paneer Bemisaal and Chicken Nawabi. Desserts here are pretty mind-blowing, do try their Zero Gravity Special Dessert, I'm sure you'll like it. Overall it's a good place for some great food and drinks with your friends/family.