This New Brewery In Town Is Worth Every Penny!

A new brewery in town and damn they take their beer seriously! There are so many varieties of beer to chose from and the craziest one they make is one from Indrayani rice. I was here for a Tuesday dinner and I was blown away with the food, the beer and the little ambience. Most of the work is wood and it brings up a place like nothing else! Ceilings are covered with bulbs, literally thousands of em! Let's come to the read deal - Food. So we had plenty to relish on! Asian truck prawn cigars Chef ming's paneer tikka Chicken baida roti Kheema samosa Hakka style lollipop Cheese chilli paneer tikka Thele wale noodles (prawns) Chef ming's pizza Desserts: Chimichanga Red velvet ice cream Rum and raisin ice cream Strawberry and basil icecream Everything was fresh and savoury. I loved the cheese chilli paneer tikka with the onion marmalade. That flavour of onion with the soft paneer was like a bomb in the mouth exploding the best of flavours. Hakka style lollipops were too good to have just one. They were crispy and juicy at the same time. The breakout dish among all was the pizza! The pizza here is as crispy as it can get. Even after loaded with cheese, it was as crisp as a biscuit. Do try it out in your visit. I had tasted their dal makhani and it is certainly among the very few authentic dal makhani in town. Among the beers and cocktails, Brave Irish man is the best cocktail I ever had, it was stout based with coffee and chocolate in it. From the desserts, the rum and raisin ice cream was like "oh!rum!". My tastebuds were drunk in the first spoon of that. Amazing place to chill out with great music and the owner is very friendly.