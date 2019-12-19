A New Destination For All Seafood Lovers, Check It Out Now!

Hooked is a newly opened restaurant in Vision9 Mall, Pimple Saudagar. I can say one of the best for seafood. Staff:- Humble and cooperative. Service:- It was so quick. Food served to us was fresh and hot. Ambience:- The interiors are perfectly designed so that you can feel you are eating food nearby sea. A cozy and decent place. Let's come to food:- 🔹Tom Yum Soup:- It was sour, savory and spicy in taste, having lemongrass, chopped garlic, carrots, and french beans. I liked it. 🔹Nawabi Paneer Ke Shole:- Paneer chunks were perfectly marinated in spiced yogurt and grilled in a tandoor. It was delicious and flavorful. Must-Try. 🔹Patrani Fish:- It was so appealing when served to us. Betki fish was perfectly cooked and wrapped in banana leaves. 🔹Dal Makhani:- The taste was perfect. It was similar to what we got in north India. Highly Recommended. 🔹Potli Veg Biryani:- A new concept to served biryani in potli. Basically, they made potli from wheat and put inside biryani in it. It looks so tempting when they opened the potli. I hope most of you haven't had this. Rice was perfectly cooked, raita served was very thick. The overall experience was good. If you are a seafood lover then this place will never disappoint you.