A Casual Dining Restaurant With Good Vibe & Multi Cuisine Menu!

Fullfills has a European sort of Ambience and their menu is quite impressive. The moment you enter the restaurant, the Pleasant (bright lights) Ambience, Wall paintings, Decor, Furniture will surely amaze you! Menu includes North Indian, Continental, and Italian. From Soups section we opted for, Veg Minestrone: No Doubt this Italian make broth tasts good, My 4 yrs. guzzle! Which for the most part she never does at restaurants. Although I was expecting more veggies and Pasta would have gone well indeed. Spices ( explicitly asked them to make it less) alongside Herbs were splendidly done, the zing factor was there. Veg Roasted Pumpkin : However, given idea from all all aspect the thickness was satisfactory. Gently spiced along to some extend pumpkin flavor shines above the rest, Overall it was utterly delicious, satisfying and fresh and off course plenty healthy, too. #InWintermusthave From Starters Tandoori Tarkari : Cauliflower, Carrot & Potato's marinated with in-house ground spices. Around 8 pieces garnished with medium size Roti ( Paratha). Veggies quality and cut size were genuinely satisfactory. Flavors were blended and coated so very well that each bite provides a forkful of comfort. Herbs Paprika Chicken: This exemplary Hungarian dish, seasoned to perfection with a proprietary blend of Herbs and Paprika along with succulent chicken (boneless). my take, it is a real crowd pleaser starter but bit exorbitant compare to serving portion. In Mains Veg Paneer Khurchan : An incredibly fragrant dish, the main feature of this dish is Paneer, sautéed with capsicum and cooked in a tomato based gravy is one of my favorite in veg section and more explicitly in paneer. This Khurchan was very well done however a tinch of tomato taste was superseding, overall a tantalizing treat guaranteed to make any Paneer (Vegetarian) lover drool. Tariwala Murgh: Simply Amazing!! #HighlyRecomended, Trust me! no words to describe, Just check the slobbering pics. Warki Paratha: Yet another layered paratha. My Verdict: Overall , this place is nice and would recommend people for sure and soon going to visit this place again!