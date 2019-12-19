A New Pocket Friendly Cafe In Sahakarnagar Area

The Fries Cafe is a newly opened cafe in Sahakarnagar Area, near Swargate. What makes it awesome is that it serves tasty snacks at a pocket-friendly price. The first one is the Paneer Chilly Toast. One of the best I've had! The next were the Cheesy Fries. Nice long fries drizzled with cheese. The next one, Paneer Masala sandwich was pretty good. Adequate filling and cheese. The next one is Pizza Marinara. It is a plain cheese pizza. Could have been better according to me. And the last one was the thick Coffee. Paneer Chilli Toast and the thick coffee were my personal favourites! Cost: Thick Coffee - ₹30 Paneer Chilli Toast - ₹90 Pizza Marinara - ₹100 Paneer Masala Sandwich - ₹90 Cheesy Fries - ₹80