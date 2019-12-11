The Newbie In Shivajinagar Is Definitely Wining Hearts!

A new amazing place on the busy streets of Ferguson college road. It serves some lip-smacking Italian and continental. The breakfast menu is so vast and with lots of different food varieties. A well-planned place with ample seating to spend some quality time with your dear ones. A very quiet peaceful place for sure. The staff is extremely cooperative and helpful in explaining the entire menu. The service is super quick and very efficient. This place is dedicated to self brewing coffee. The coffee menu is extremely very vast and unique. . Food: Summing up all that I had, 1. Mocha: A hot coffee, with a balance of chocolate and coffee. It is absolutely creamy as it should be. Definitely not a regular mocha but a better version of it for sure. 2. Coffee Nutella Frappe: This one now my absolute favourite. It is a treat to have this one. Cold coffee, Nutella and chocolate, is anything more needed? I'm so in love with this one! It is so fresh and creamy. 3. English Breakfast Veg: A perfect breakfast platter which is soo healthy and the quantity is just perfect. This platter includes - Bread, sauteed Veggies, Paneer, salad, hash browns, baked beans and a latte. Its a well-combined meal, perfect to have for the breakfast. 4. Upside down Chicken Burger: This burger has already created a buzz around with its unique presentation and amazing taste, so was very curious to have it. And the burgers were very good to taste. The patty was crisp, the sauces were amazing and the presentation is just so catchy. 5. Alfredo pasta: A cheesy white sauce pasta. The quantity is very good and the taste is flavoursome. . All in all, I enjoyed my morning at the vice versa and will surely recommend this place as its absolutely worth every penny.