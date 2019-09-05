Located at law college road, Coffee Nation has been serving amazing beverages and freak shakes. The ambience is just like any typical cafe with good lighting, comfortable couches. They have outside seating as well. We had ordered their Nutella Oreo shake which I really liked. You can taste the oreo in every single sip and the shake was thick in consistency. Some of the shakes which you must try over are Ferrero rocher shake, strawberry shake and Nutella oreo shake. We also ordered their Coffee Nation freakshake which consisted of chocolate shake, choco bar, waffle, gems, chocolate ice cream, etc It easily serves 2-3 people. Do try their desserts too especially the New York cheesecake and chocolate truffle cake. Head over to coffee nation if you want to have an amazing time with your college friends by having their lip-smacking shakes and beverages.
Chill With Your Friends Over Some Amazing Shakes & Quick Bites!
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The food here I felt was average in taste. Do opt their beverages and freak shakes and I'm sure you'll have good time.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids
