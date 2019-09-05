Chill With Your Friends Over Some Amazing Shakes & Quick Bites!

Located at law college road, Coffee Nation has been serving amazing beverages and freak shakes. The ambience is just like any typical cafe with good lighting, comfortable couches. They have outside seating as well. We had ordered their Nutella Oreo shake which I really liked. You can taste the oreo in every single sip and the shake was thick in consistency. Some of the shakes which you must try over are Ferrero rocher shake, strawberry shake and Nutella oreo shake. We also ordered their Coffee Nation freakshake which consisted of chocolate shake, choco bar, waffle, gems, chocolate ice cream, etc It easily serves 2-3 people. Do try their desserts too especially the New York cheesecake and chocolate truffle cake. Head over to coffee nation if you want to have an amazing time with your college friends by having their lip-smacking shakes and beverages.