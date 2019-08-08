A Perfect Place For Asian Cuisine In Phoenix Market City!

Malaka Spice is one of favourite places in Asian cuisines. A cosy places to spend with your bae and not so bomb on the pocket. The seating is very much comfortable and the ambience makes you feel like you are on the streets of Bangkok. Decorated with vibrant colours and bright lanterns and perfect dim lighting, this place is perfect for a candlelight dinner. They have good wine and cocktail options. They serve both IMFL and Foreign liquor. The food menu is well planned. If you like Pan Asian food this place is a must-try. Their dishes are signature and full of flavour. Tom yum shrimp soup and Nasi goreng are the dishes worth trying. They have lovely offer's and happy hours as well from 4 to 7. If you want to go on a date this is the ideal place to be.