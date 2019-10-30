A Perfect Destination For Scrumptious Middle Eastern Cuisine!

Cafe Arabia: I have heard about this place from a lot of my friends. They are die-hard lovers of a middle eastern friend. I plan to visit this well known placed. Cafe Arabia is located in Westend Mall, Aundh. If you like middle eastern food this place will never disappoint you. Let us come to the food we tried, * Mix Meeze Platter:- It consists falafel bullets, hummus, pita bread, fattoush salad, chicken shawarma strips and grilled chicken pieces. It was served with harissa dip. I loved the falafel bullets, crispy from outside and soft from inside. The hummus was mind-blowing. Pita bread was soft and made up of wheat. Highly Recommended. * Hummus Chicken Salad:- A perfectly healthy meal for salad lovers. Chicken strips were grilled perfectly and topped with creamy hummus, assorted veggies and peppers. Quality and Quantity was too good. Overall experience was superb. If you crave for hummus, good salad this place is your perfect destination. Highly Recommended. Service:- It was okay. Staff: Very Humble and Cooperative.