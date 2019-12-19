A Perfect Destination To Feel Goa Vibes In Pune!

Planet 9: This place is like a planet where you will get each and everything you are looking for. A perfect place for hangout with friends, dating and get together. It has been those few places which have most consistent with their food since it opened. Ambiance:- Words are less to describe the beauty of this place. They have four different sections for seating i.e. Sand, Water, Sky and Cabana. If you want to feel goa vibes in Pune go and visit this place. Service:- It was amazing. Food served to us was fresh and hot. Staff:- They greeted us warmly and hospitable throughout the entire time. Let's come to food:- Starters, Rajma Ki Galout:- a delectable vegetable version of the traditional galouti kebab, where meat has been replaced with rajma. It melts in mouth, soft from inside and crispy from outside. Highly Recommended 🔹Basil Infused Mushroom Tikka:- I tried basil-infused mushroom tikka first time. It was scrumptious. A perfect irresistible starter. Main Course Meljhol Sabzi:- Basically it was divided into two portions. One has paneer and other has mushroom. A delicious dish which gives you two different taste. It was perfectly cooked and looked very tempting. 🔹Chicken Changezi:- It is hard to get north indian flavour chicken changezi in pune. But this totally justifies that it has Mughlai flavor in it. I felt like was eating it in Lucknow. Chicken pieces were perfectly marinated and cooked. Desserts:- Orielicious :- Oreo biscuits were topped with a huge amount of condensed milk and the taste was mind-blowing. It literally melts in my mouth. Highly Recommended. Overall experience was amazing. I would love to visit this place again. A perfect destination for beach lovers. Highly Recommended.