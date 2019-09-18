Stop By The Millers For Some Yum Food!

The Millers Home bar & Kitchen: This place is located at luxurious property The Mills, Bund Garden, Pune behind Sheraton Grand. If you wanna go for a romantic date this place will never disappoint you. 👉 Ambience:- They have both outdoor and indoor seating. Inside seating is a perfect place for hangout, which gives you a homely vibe. I liked the funky paintings, high ceilings and comfortable seating. 👉 Staff:- Helpful and suggest us some decent recommendations. 👉 Service:- It was so quick. 👉 Here are the items I liked:- 🔹House Nachos Bowl:- They were literally mouth-watering appetizer. The presentation was mind-blowing. One of the best I had in Pune. Highly Recommended. 🔹Khao Suey:- A delectable one-pot meal perfectly cooked to strike every single of your taste buds with its vibrant flavour. 🔹Murgan Kebab:- It was well marinated and cooked. I loved the smokey flavour. It was served in traditional copper pot. Must try 🔹Chocolate Cigars:- it was served with vanilla ice cream, a perfect combination it is. It has brownie filling inside which makes it unique from others. Highly Recommended. Overall experience was mind-blowing. I would love to visit this place again and try other dishes too. A perfect chill-out place!