Spend Some Me-Time With A Yum Rainbow Freakshake At This Cute Little Cafe!

img-gallery-featured
Coffee Shop

Coffee Nation

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Survey 123/1, Opp. IndSearch College, Law College Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Coffee Nation on law college road is always surrounded by the student crowd! The place have really nice and cozy ambience with both indoor and outdoor sitting options. Also, the part I liked here was they arrange workshops on weekends so you can live you hobbies too. Coming to the food part of the review, Their very famous rainbow freak shake is what I tried and which was real good! The variety of coffees they offer are also amazing! it's a nice place!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Coffee Shop

Coffee Nation

Deccan Gymkhana, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Survey 123/1, Opp. IndSearch College, Law College Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

image-map-default