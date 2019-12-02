Coffee Nation on law college road is always surrounded by the student crowd! The place have really nice and cozy ambience with both indoor and outdoor sitting options. Also, the part I liked here was they arrange workshops on weekends so you can live you hobbies too. Coming to the food part of the review, Their very famous rainbow freak shake is what I tried and which was real good! The variety of coffees they offer are also amazing! it's a nice place!
Spend Some Me-Time With A Yum Rainbow Freakshake At This Cute Little Cafe!
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
Also On Coffee Nation
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)