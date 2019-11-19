Drop By This Restaurant For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delights!

Kaarvi Pure Veg is a captivating family restaurant located at Sinhagad Road. Being on the main road it's attractive and bright ambience would surely grab your attention and is easy to locate. It's a two-floor restaurant and I am seriously a big fan of their ambience. The ground floor will give you a fine dine feelin' with the bright lights and a sophisticated sitting area. The second floor has a traditional, ancient look with wooden chairs and Sofa. I loved the soothing and dim lights, just perfect to dine with your dear ones. Food - A very Full-fledged menu. They have kids special menu too. Below are the dishes we ordered: 🔸Roomali Masala Papad - This Papad had a unique bowl-like shape. Crisp papad which was thin and roasted to give a cracker-like the taste. Served with a topping of finely chopped Onions, coriander and generous sprinkles of Chaat Masala. 🔸Lemon Coriander Soup - Wow! What a bliss to have this soup in this heavy Monsoon. Lemon adds a tangy taste to it and Coriander leaves give a special freshness. A must-have, warming and nutritious soup. 🔸Paneer Satay - A subtle blend of species of garlic and ginger brings out the flavour of this classic veg starter. It was topped with peanut dipping sauce. 🔸Paneer Cheese garlic Rolls - A delicious tandoori Starter where Paneer is stuffed with ginger, garlic, peanuts and cheese. 🔸A Butterbeer Mocktail - A must-have on your visit. A perfect blend of fresh whipped cream, vanilla plus butterscotch extract and Soda. 🔸Matka Dum Biryani - It's their speciality. A perfect dum veg Biryani cooked in a traditional clay pot served with a curd Raita. 🔸Veg Hong Kong Rice - Tasty and spicy dish cooked and served in a true Oriental style. 🔸Sitaphal Rabdi - It was a mouth-watering dessert with thick and rich Rabdi. 🔸Gulab Jamun with Ice cream - Hot Jamuns served with Vanilla Ice cream. 🔸Fruit Salad with Ice cream - What a presentation! Fresh creamy fruit salad served with Vanilla Ice cream. Service - A very attentive staff. Guided us in ordering the right food after understanding our requirement. My special thanks to Mr Manohar More for serving us so well. Overall Rating - 5/5 for beautiful ambience, great staff & service and delicious food.