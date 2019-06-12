Have A Pretty View Of The Whole City With Good Food From This Rooftop Restaurant

Altitude is a rooftop restaurant and bar in Magarpatta. This place has a beautiful ambience. According to me, you don't need to have an ambience for a rooftop restaurant, do you? When you have the view of the full city. Coming to the food, In starters we had 1. Paneer Cheese Tikka 2. Honey Chilli Potato 3. Chicken Tandoor 4. Tandoori Wings 5. Murg Dum kebab Paneer Cheese Tikka was tasty, but the quantity of cheese was a little less. You need to have adequate cheese in a cheese tikka, right? Honey Chilly Potato was well prepared. Chicken Tandoor was cooked perfectly. Chicken was juicy. The tandoor pieces were also relatively big in size. Recommended. I had tandoori wings for the first time and loved it. Marinated and cooked well. Murg Dum kebab was my personal favourite amongst all. Chicken marinated in cream, herbs, cheese and spices. This tasted awesome. Highly Recommended. Main course : 1. Paneer Lababdar 2. Lahori Murg 3. Bhatti Da Murg Masala Vegetarians don't usually have many options other than paneer. Paneer Lababdar was tasty. Quantity was good. The gravy was creamy and consistent. Could have added a few more paneer pieces according to the amount of gravy. Lahori Murg was decent. Bhatti Da Murg Masala was the best. Barbecued chicken with gravy. The gravy was nice and thick. Highly recommended.