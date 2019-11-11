Sunday Plans? Spend Time With Your Friends At This Cafe Over Amazing Italian Dishes!

Well, I love Italian cuisine and absolutely enjoy trying out new places for Italian food. Tales and Spirits have got many outlets in Pune city. My favorite has to the Balewadi high street one. It’s got a spaced out sitting arrangement and an absolute chill vibe. You can visit the restaurant in the afternoon and evening hours when there’s not much of a crowd present. If you are a big group of friends or a big family going out to eat, you must visit this restaurant. They’ve got an extensive menu. Especially the “Tangine Pizza” is one of my personal favourites. Jalapeño cheese croquettes are a must-try thing for sure. The dessert “the red velvet cake slice” is delicious. So, what are you waiting for? Visit this place asap!