A Treat For All Non Vegetarians In Chinchwad!

I always wanted to visit Martand Malhar for trying their non-veg dishes but I never imagined that they would serve such good veg dishes and thali's as well. We had their Malhar special Jumbo Seafood platter and Malhar special Chicken kebab platter. The seafood platter consisted of Surmai Tandoori, Prawns, basa fry out of which I loved the Prawns and the Surmai Tandoori. A platter is a really good option to order if anyone wants to try each and every chicken or seafood items. Then for mains, I had their Malhar special veg, chicken, mutton and Prawns thali. The chicken thali had chicken Sukha, chicken kheema, chicken Rassa, and Pani, Dahi Kanda, egg, Jvarichi Bhakri and Solkadhi. The mutton thali was exactly similar to this only consisting of mutton instead of chicken. The chicken Sukha was spicy and the pieces were well cooked and the kheema was flavourful. I even loved both the chicken and mutton Rassa which was adequately spiced and Jhanjhanit at the same time. The veg thali consisted of roti,gulab jamun,1 paneer sabzi, mix veg, baingan, papad, Solkadhi and raita in it. For ₹300 unlimited veg items, this was a match-winner for me. I would highly recommend all the vegetarians to try this thali and I'm sure it won't disappoint you. So do visit Martand Malhar if you're looking for having some amazing Maharashtrian non-veg thalis and delicious north Indian dishes!