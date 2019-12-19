Experience A Vegetarian Food Treat At Bhairavee

Bhairavee is a pure veg restaurant located in Baner area of Pune. During my recent trip to Pune, I went to this lovely restaurant. They have such a huge Restaurant with an awesome ambience. You get a very royal dining experience here. We tried a few dishes like the Red Veg Surmai, Veg Galouti Kebab, Veg Crispy, etc in the appetizers. For the Main course, we had their Palak stuffed Zaikdedar and Veg Banjara sabji with Roti and Lachcha Paratha. Also, the Dal Khichadi was so nicely cooked. Desserts were the best part where we had Aamras and their signature Red Velvet Ice Cream. The Ice Cream is to die for. One of the best Veg Restaurant in Baner, Pune. I surely recommended this place to people looking to have good Veg food. A very lovely place where everything seems to be perfect.