This Store Is Your One Stop Destination For All Home Essentials In Pune

Your home is like your personal sanctuary that reflects your personality. If you are someone who is looking for out-of-the-box ideas, then Aambien is the place to go. This home-decor and antique store in Baner showcases customised furniture and antique home-decor options. From bed sheets and bed covers to king size beds and luxurious sofas, you can find all your home essentials at one place. They are also known for their unique designs and custom cupboards. You can take inspiration from the pieces at display and talk to one of their in-house designers to create one of your own kind.

When it comes to antiques, Aambien has a great collection of show pieces, wall hangings and little knick-knacks. Choose from a range of quirky curios and add a touch of to your house. They also take care of delivery and cater to almost all parts of the city.

Take a day out of your busy schedule and visit this furniture haven to discover new things that you can add to your space.