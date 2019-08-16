What Does Your Handwriting Say? Learn All About Graphology At This Institute In Pune

It is a known fact that your handwriting can speak volumes about you. And if you have been meaning to find your strength and weaknesses, Aatman Graphology, will help you find them. Along with this, the institute also teaches the science of graphology.



The brainchild of Namita Joshi, Aatman started a few years ago at her dinner table (where she taught two students). Joshi tells us that her fondness for this stream began when she was merely 16-years-old and was vacationing at a resort. Over there, post attending a workshop, she was completely intrigued by the idea and then there was no looking back. Having pursued graphology professionally, Joshi conducts workshops, seminars and even counselling sessions. She is also a member of the British Graphology Institute. Through Aatman, she has raised a community of 200+ graphologists in Pune.

The institute conducts various batches throughout the year. These batches are held starting at level one and then till level three. The courses here are designed by Joshi and her team following an international standard. To learn graphology over here, you need not be a trained psychologist. You could come from any educational background and take admission here. It would only help you enhance your resume. The batches are held thrice a week where Saturday and Sunday is constant and one day in the week is decided unanimously by the batch. You can learn between three uses of graphology starting with training, consultancy and counselling. They also provide these courses as individual services.

In training, the institute provides corporate as well as educational training. If you have been looking to enhance your business and create a logo that can easily reach to the masses, the institute will put their experts at your disposal and help you in creating an appealing logo. When it comes to counselling, the institute provides analysis as well as a proper guidance through understanding of your handwriting. If you opt for only analysis, it will cost you INR 500 for a session and if you opt for counselling (which they recommend), a standard one hour session will cost you INR 800 to INR 1,000.

If you are planning to learn graphology over here, a six month course will cost you INR 10,000 for a level. Depending on your performance in the academy, the institute might even extend a proposal for you to join the team.