Tryst With Royalty: Enjoy Awadhi & Persian Food At This New Restaurant

We all love to try different types of cuisines and those of us who complain about a lack of royal cuisine options in the city should heave a sigh of relief. Abejo, a new restaurant on the block is serving authentic Awadhi and Persian cuisine. The next time you visit Creaticity Mall in Yerawada, make sure you stop by to taste some amazing ethnic grub. The place has subtle decor and is themed around the ancient fable of two lovers, Yo and Ha who travelled to Persia and brought back some of their experiences and the flavours they tried to their hometown, Lucknow. That is when there was an amalgamation of Persian flavours and the Awadhi cuisine and hence, the name Abejo, meaning water of barley or beer in Persian, came into being. The interiors are beautifully done-up with elegant ensembles and classy light fixtures. They have vintage chic flooring with brass inlays and ceiling highlights. Brainchild of Yogesh and Neha Batra, Abejo has opened its doors for all those who want to savour authentic dishes that have retained taste from both the rich cultures. The spices have been specially arranged from Lucknow and Persia to give their patrons, a real sneak peek into the cuisines. Try out some unique dishes such as Nalli Nihari, Subz Korma, Roghani Jhinga. We absolutely loved their signature dishes- Sheermal and the Raan Mussallam. You can also bite into the galauti kebabs and fragrant rice dishes. It has a contemporary bar which serves some amazing beer-based cocktails and other concoctions. To name a few, the swinging sultan, Turkish delights, Beergarita and michelda gingermbre are some of their specialities. Be it an elegant get-together or a classy date, this place will never disappoint you. Picture Credits: Team Abejo