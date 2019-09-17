Pop By This Place To Try Ethiopian Cuisine In Town!

Abyssinian: An amazing hidden Ethiopian gem in Pune. Ethiopia and India are involved in major spice trade since ages, hence when it comes to spices in Ethiopian cuisine, it's pretty much same as India but on a spicier note. Apart from the food, one thing that impressed me the most is the efforts which had been put in by the management/owners to make it as authentic as possible. They had hired a chef from Ethiopia for six months, who has trained Indian chefs in their cuisine, also they import the spices from Ethiopia. The place has been given an Ethiopian feel as much as possible with paintings, lamps, and artifacts from Ethiopia. Not only the food here is authentic, but it's also served in the Ethiopian community style. They simply pour the gravies on Ethiopian bread called Injera. The Sambosa and Baklawa are some really good desserts you would find in Pune. They end the dinner with traditional Ethiopian Spiced Butter Coffee with Salt, which was fresh and aromatic.