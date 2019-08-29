This Homegrown Artist Makes Earrings, Charms And Wall Hangings From Thread

Add a touch of grace and elegance with beautiful products from The Gallan Gudiyan. A homegrown Instagram based store, they have a number of products in their collection. From home decor to accessories, this store has a number of things that will make you squeal, "OMG! So cute!". The brand is currently based out of the artist's home and they accept orders via Instagram and email. Starting it out as a hobby for Suman and Anuradha Rautela sisters, they started making macrame plant hangers. Eventually, the brand evolved into making wall hangings, cushion covers, earrings and keychains as well. You could go out of the way and demand for an accessory and if it is in their capacity, they'll surely be ready to help you out. They started making plant hangers and thus that plays a major part in their collection. You will see some really pretty hoop earrings as well. If you liked the design but not the colours incorporated, you can check for customisation. They also have beautiful and elegant bag charms in various patterns. And if not to a bag or a key, you can go offbeat with these charms and tie them to your belt hoops or make a charm bracelet. They also make pillow covers and obviously dream catchers. However, their dream catchers incorporate thread instead of feathers. You can also get some really cool and sophisticated wall hangings made from them. The prices of their products starts at INR 350.