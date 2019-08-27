Edgy, Funky Or Boho: If That Defines Your Style, You Must Check This Jewellery Brand

Isn’t being able to accessorise an outfit the best part of dressing up? The amount of innovation you can do with your style is endless! From bags and shoes to neck pieces, earrings and rings, adding a small gem to your outfit can change the whole mood. Keeping this in mind, a young Mumbai based brand Accessory Funk is doing a lot with jewellery.

This brand has taken the meaning of edgy very seriously and how! You can find a lot of quirky and contemporary pieces at their online shop for very reasonable rates. No matter what your age is, they have something for everyone.

Upon visiting their website, you will see a bunch of top selections on their home page. They are usually the most sold items and are the brand’s best designs but if you are looking to explore more check out their various categories. From hair bands, hair clips, hair jewellery and hair extensions to earrings, necklaces, bracelets and dream catchers - this online shop has everything that a girl needs when it comes to accessories. Their starting range for fashion jewellery is from INR 599 and if you are looking for some cool dream catchers then that would cost you around INR 450. You can find some pretty cool and funky earrings at Accessory Funk starting at INR 200 as well. Their delivery is pretty rapid and they offer free delivery for orders above INR 999.