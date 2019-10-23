Who said malls are only for shopping? When you need a break from all the shopping, SGS mall at Camp has a lot too offer for fun. Here are a few activities that you can enjoy at SGS Mall:
Hate Shopping? Here Are Other Things To Do
Relax and Go
All that shopping has to get you tired? Stop by at Relax and Go’s station at SGS Mall and enjoy a message session on their chairs. They offer half an hour or fifteen minute sessions for all age and trust us, its the best way to get rid of all your stress.
Spas
Crossword
Reading is the best way to spend a day when you have nothing planned. And what better place than Crossword? The outlet at SGS mall might not be the biggest but they surely have all the new releases. You can also do some gift shopping while you are there.
Fun 4 All
What’s a mall without a gaming arcade? But this one’s even better! Fun 4 All is right in the middle of the mall and is open. Play pool, fooseball, air hockey and some more arcade games at pretty cheap rates. The space is open for all ages.
Gaming Zone
