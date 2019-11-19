Aside from shopping and eating at Royal Heritage Mall, there are a lot of things that you can do. From exhibits to grooming, gymming to watching shows, here are fun activities in the mall to indulge in.
Hate Shopping? Here Are Other Things To Do
Watch A Movie At INOX
Bored with shopping? Book your tickets for the next blockbuster at INOX situated in Royal Heritage Mall. Those staying near NIBM, Undri and neighbourhood areas need not travel far away to catch your favourite show. The seating is comfortable and there are plenty of food courts for you to eat from post the movie session.
Get Your Nails Done At Zalina's Nail Academy
Visit Bird Photography Exhibit
Did you know the mall has a dedicated alley where you can find beautifully captured pictures of birds and wildlife? Pay a visit to Royale Bird Sanctuary and admire the great artwork. You also have the opportunity to showcase your work or buy it from the photographers.
Break A Sweat At On8 Fitness Studio
Fitness freaks, you will love this fitness studio in the mall that has modern gymming equipment, great trainers and a huge studio for you. From regular gymming, fitness programs, Zumba to dance forms like Bollywood, salsa, bachata and bollyrobics, they have it all here. They also have special ladies and kids batches. To know the prices, you can either give them a call or visiting the place.
Bumble Jumble
Bumble Jumble is a one-of-a-kind recreation centre for kids which has many kid-friendly amenities such as a play zone, ball pool and slides. Parents who want to shop at the mall or watch a movie can drop off their kids who will be taken care of and be having fun. You can book a 90-minute slot for your kid for INR 499 during weekdays and INR 599 during the weekends. Did you know there is an in-house restaurant called The Hunger House where parents and kids can munch on delicacies?
