Hate Shopping? Here Are Other Things To Do

Bumble Jumble is a one-of-a-kind recreation centre for kids which has many kid-friendly amenities such as a play zone, ball pool and slides. Parents who want to shop at the mall or watch a movie can drop off their kids who will be taken care of and be having fun. You can book a 90-minute slot for your kid for INR 499 during weekdays and INR 599 during the weekends. Did you know there is an in-house restaurant called The Hunger House where parents and kids can munch on delicacies?

