Stay At This Village-Themed Resort Which Is Less Than 3 Hours From Pune

Adamo in Matheran is a rustic village resort with tableland views, rippling streams and an in-house exotic restaurant.

Whether you are looking for a romantic vacation or a family staycation, Adamo Village fits the bill for all kinds of travellers. We quite liked the ambience of the space done up wonderfully with elements of colonial architecture and beautiful village suites with subtle decor and top-notch hospitality.

You can explore Matheran on horseback or on foot and when you just want to relax, take a dip in the pool. If you've been to Matheran enough number of times and would rather relax in the resort, there are several activities that you can take up. Play a game of cricket or any other sport in the grounds. And, the resort organises a few activities by evening too.

If you're looking for something affordable, check out their DLX room, starting at INR 4,200 per night, and well-equipped with air conditioners, sofa-cum-bed and wardrobes.

What's more? Adamo also has a children's play area, a swimming pool and a spa for you to indulge into various kinds of rejuvenating treatments.