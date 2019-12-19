Add A Western Touch To Your Ethnic-Wear With Designs From This Label

Are you tired of the same old designs in terms of ethnic wear? Want to add colours to your drab office ethnic-wear? We know exactly where you should head. Visit Sapna's Kalanjali in Wanowrie for all your fashion-related fixes. We love that the clothes from this tiny boutique are trendy, extremely comfortable & suitable for all kinds of occasions. The traditional clothes have a western touch to it, that makes it appropriate for even work. We simply love their Afghani kurtis, A-lines, peplums as well as wedding gowns and dress material fabrics which start at INR 800. They have started with their tailoring service as well. Customise your outfits and stand out of the crowd. Check out their Indo-Western collection that has printed palazzos, culottes, narrow pants, evening gowns etc. The label often holds pop-ups across the city, especially now, that it is festive season. Photo credits: Official FB Page