Spices To Handloom: This Zero-Waste Concept Store Has All Things Organic

You might know Adrish, Pune's first zero-waste organic concept store in KP. It has opened a new outlet in Aundh. Situated across Cafe Peter, the store has opened its doors for anyyone who wishes to embrace a green lifestyle. The multi-concept store houses an exclusive range of health foods, and organic items. From unique spices to Ayurvedic powders such as neem, brahmi, arjuna, shatavari, giloy, shankpushpi, cinnamon, ginger powder, you will find it all here. From healthy grains to super foods such as green pasta, ragi and whatnot, you can stock up your kitchen with everything healthy. We love the brand's oils, infused oils as well as fresh crushes. We recommend you try the amla crush and other extracts, which are fresh and salubrious. They have an outdoor fruit and vegetables section as well where you can find organically-grown, preservative-free farm produce. Beat the heat with juicy alphonso mangoes and other organic fruits. Starting at INR 3000, you will find authentic handloom sarees in rich colours. Apart from that you'll find printed mats, yoga mats as well as mini carpets as well. In their handicraft section, there are eco-friendly items such as gorgeous clutches, key-chains, small figurines and other knick-knacks. You will also find wooden bowls, spoons, ladles, and utensils. For a fresh aroma, check out their incense and fragrances as well as the organic floor cleaner that smells of citrus. If you want to embrace a sustainable lifestyle and stay healthy, Adrish is your ideal go-to store.