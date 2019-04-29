Men, Here’s Where You Can Get A Pair Of Shoes For Any Kind Of Budget

img-gallery-featured

From formal shoes and loafers to kolhapuri chappals and slip-ons. Every man needs at least a pair of every kind of shoe. So, instead of spending big, buy yourself some affordable pairs at these shoe stores in the city.

Khas Kolhapuri Chappal Corner

Located in Sadashiv Peth, the old footwear store is where you can get a traditional pair on a budget. A pair of Kolhapuris here starts at INR 200 and you’ll get them in different shades of brown and tan. The designs have no frills, but any pair you buy will be sturdy.

Shoe Stores

Khas Kolhapuri Chappal Corner

Shop 2, Sambhaji Bridge Corner, Kelkar Road, Narayan Peth, Pune

image-map-default

Mayur Shoes

Located in Erandwane, Mayur Shoes is a local shoe store that stalks up on some great footwear for men. You’ll find a few Italian-styled formal pairs, loafers and a few sporty pairs too. Their range starts at INR 1000. You’ll get a killer pair from here for daily wear, work wear or a party.

Shoe Stores

Mayur Shoes

4.0

Ambe Shree, Shop 1, Bharat Kunj 1, Erandwane, Pune

image-map-default

Red Tape

An accessory store on JM road in Shivajinagar, Red Tape has a range of shoes that you can shop for. We recommend buying the loafers or a good boot here. Starting at INR 1500, you can get a pair that’s durable and comes in the trendiest styles.

Shoe Stores

Red Tape

3.9

Shop 8, 1261, Opp Mac Donalds, JM Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default

Raj Shoes

An old-school, local store in Kothrud, this store makes it to our list because of its range of black all-weather shoes. Soon the monsoon season will be here, so why not buy an affordable all-weather formal shoe for work? A pair will cost you about INR 1000. This pair is a must in any wardrobe.

Shoe Stores

Raj Shoes

4.1

Chiranjeev Apartments, Plot 11, Karve Road, Kothrud, Pune

image-map-default

New Balance

In Erandwane, New Balance is a brand that offers a range of sports shoes. Whether you’re into trekking, running, or play a sport, you’ll find the right kind of sports pair you need. The international brand also has athleisure wear, sports wear, backpacks and other workout accessories. You’ll get a pair for INR 5,000, and you can buy slip ons starting at INR 2,500.

Shoe Stores

New Balance

3.5

Khilarewadi, Erandwane, Pune

image-map-default

    City Pride Shoes

    Located in Erandwane, City Pride shoes offers majaris perfect for the shaadi season. Buy a beige or cream pair that’ll aptly complement any sherwani or kurta you pair it with. A pair of mojari starts at INR 700 and you’ll find different styles and colours to choose from.

    Shoe Stores

    City Pride Shoes

    3.8

    719, Tatyasaheb Karandikar Road, Sadashiv Peth, Pune

    image-map-default

    Fantasy Mojari Palace

    As the name suggests, shop for your mojaris from this store. Located on the busy M.G. Road, the little store offers a wide range of mojaris for men and women. Under INR 1000 (bargain smartly), you can score a mojari in any colour you like. From bright reds to subdued creams, you can choose from the regular styles or a pointy-toed one.

    Shoe Stores

    Fantasy Mojari Palace

    4.5

    288, MG Road, Opp. Dena Bank, Camp, Pune

    image-map-default

    Shoe Track Footwear

    Buy a pair of rubber chappals for INR 200 from Shoe Track Footwear in Shukhrawar Peth. The store has several pop culture prints among other abstract ones. You can use them to wear it at home, or find a unique pair for the beach.

    Shoe Stores

    Shoe Track Footwear

    3.6

    Near Gajaraj Mitra Mandal, Subhash Nagar, Shukrawar Peth, Pune

    image-map-default

    Shoe Max

    Located in Sadashiv Peth, Shoe Max is a store that has every kind of shoe. Buy a pair of combat boots here for INR 1000. From black to beige, get a pair in any of the deeper colours. Our personal favourites are the tan ones. We think you can wear this pair when you’re off-roading or camping.

    Shoe Stores

    Shoe Max

    Perugate, Sadashiv Peth, Pune

    image-map-default

    Fashion Shoes

    In Sadashiv Peth, this store has a range of formal shoes and boots that are trendy, look great and are durable too. Starting at INR 1000, you’ll find Italian-styled formal shoes in black, brown, tan and their various shades. IF you live in the area or are shopping around, you must drop in here.

    Shoe Stores

    Fashion Shoes

    4.2

    1278, Bajirao Road, Sadashiv Peth, Pune

    image-map-default