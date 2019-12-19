Let Your Magic Carpet Fly You To This Aladdin-Themed Restaurant On NIBM Road

Welcome to the world of Agrabah - kingdom of Disney princess Jasmine. And, you'll of course find Aladdin here too. Opened on NIBM road, this Aladdin-themed restaurant is all about Bohri cuisine. Serving the magnificent Bohri thaal, the restaurant promotes community dining - a traditional way of eating practiced by the Bohri community. Thaals consist of a variety of authentic meaty dishes such as kheema samosa, biryani, lagan ya seekh, keema pulao and more. If you want to give the thaal a miss, worry not, they also serve rich Indian cuisine. We tried the cheesy paneer patties, doori tikki, mutton seekh kebab, raan, bohri mutton keema and roti. Rich and flavourful, the food reminded us of the food made in Bohri households. Talking about the ambiance, the place had a magical setting. There is a huge colourful tent in the hues of red, magenta and fuchsia. Your gang can enjoy the magnificent thaal sitting inside the private seating area of the tent, which also has a metal thaal stand to keep the plate. The chandeliers as well as the giant colourful cushions inside the tent, give it a regal look. It also has an outdoor seating arrangement in the garden which has a small play zone for the kids. The decor is magical and is straight out of Arabian Nights. The restaurant opens in the evening, a time when its decor is simply spectacular.