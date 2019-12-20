Pop By This Fine Dining Place For Some Delish Food & Drinks

Blu Grass looks right at you when you leave or enter blue ridge in Hinjewadi. Its a fine dining place with alfresco dining which means open space seating. They have cabanas, air-conditioned seating as well. It's a huge property with they repertoire a good menu as well. We had a lot on our table: Mocktails- Paradise island Aqua mirror Snicker shake Sleeping beauty Passion month Soup- Broccoli celery soup Bakso soup Cheese corn triangle Chilgoza paneer Murg Patiyala kebab Mahi tikka Hyderabadi Bharwan tangdi kebab Kanch Lonka murgi Kaju matar aur aloo ka nimona Butter chicken Peshawari Paneer Gobi kheema Masala GoliChina mamsam Roti basket Rabdi gulabjamun Blueberry Cheesecake. Among the mocktails, snicker shake won my heart 🤩 The bakso soup was just mind-blowing, it tasted so well and had so many good things in it. Among the starters, I liked the Mahi tikka Hyderabadi, it was so good, crispy from the outside and juicy inside. The other stand out dish was murgh Patiala kebab in which chicken was coasted with a fusion of egg n cheese which made a crispy layer on the outside. Loved it. Mains were all worth drooling was, it's like you get some fine dining with an amazing view and fresh air, you feel complete. Kancha lonka murgi was a Bengali dish which tasted good. I liked the butter chicken as well, a bit of a sweeter side but good consistency. The roti basket had all types of rotis and was good in quality. The only thing that I didn't like was the floating oil in the paneer and mutton, otherwise, the taste and presentation are worth every buck. Desserts were just mind-boggling. That rabdi with gulab jamun was just getting dissolved in my mouth and had a great thickness which is rare these days. Blueberry cheesecake was good but it's not something for my palette.