This Place Serves Absolutely Fabulous Food With All Ethiopia Flavours

Casual Dining

Abyssinian

Koregaon Park, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Gera Serenity, Next To Starbucks, Off North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Abyssinian serves and fabulous food from Ethiopia, flavours of their food are just on point, this was my first experience in eating Ethiopian in India. Well, this is the only restaurant serves authentic food. What you must try, -Tona: Medium meal -Baraka: a super large meal -Abol: a meal for one My favourite was Mandassi which is a starter made of flour and served with fresh basil and mind dip. Go ahead and eat well!

What Could Be Better?

Service

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

