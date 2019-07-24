This Place Serves Absolutely Fabulous Food With All Ethiopia Flavours

Abyssinian serves and fabulous food from Ethiopia, flavours of their food are just on point, this was my first experience in eating Ethiopian in India. Well, this is the only restaurant serves authentic food. What you must try, -Tona: Medium meal -Baraka: a super large meal -Abol: a meal for one My favourite was Mandassi which is a starter made of flour and served with fresh basil and mind dip. Go ahead and eat well!