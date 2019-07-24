Abyssinian serves and fabulous food from Ethiopia, flavours of their food are just on point, this was my first experience in eating Ethiopian in India. Well, this is the only restaurant serves authentic food. What you must try, -Tona: Medium meal -Baraka: a super large meal -Abol: a meal for one My favourite was Mandassi which is a starter made of flour and served with fresh basil and mind dip. Go ahead and eat well!
This Place Serves Absolutely Fabulous Food With All Ethiopia Flavours
Casual Dining
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Service
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
