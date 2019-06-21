All Things Cheesy At This Cute Little Quaint Cafe

Quaint cafes are increasing in numbers these days and when one of the best known fine dining restaurants in the city for Italian food moves closer to work, you're bound to pay multiple visits. Pesto pesto sure has moved to a new place but the food still makes me happy and I always leave wanting to come back. The interiors are chic and cute and make you feel like you're transported to a small cute cafe in some European country. As for the food, here's all that I've tried over time and Absolutely enjoyed and keep returning each time for more. -Watermelon Feta Salad - The perfect summer salad, loved by all, this was at Pesto Pesto was fresh, light and delicious. If you're a salad person, you don't miss this. Recommended. -Spaghetti Cheese Balls - Oh wow! I literally finished half of the served portion by myself and went into ordering another one. Crispy fried poppers loaded with cheese and spaghetti (instead of macaroni) and then tossed in a Peri Peri spice mix to give it that extra pump. Loved it. Highly recommended. -Stuffed Mushroom Sliders - I'm an avid mushroom lover so needless to say I quite enjoyed this one. Tiny buns stuffed with mushrooms tossed in a cheesy sauce. Recommended. -Beetroot Risotto - I dislike my Risottos loaded with sauce as it ends up feeling quite like a sloppy mess. This one was on point and the flavour of beetroot was subtle yet evident. Recommended. -Quattro Formaggi Pizza - The name says it all, a super cheesy four cheese pizza. And how can you go wrong with 4 kinds of cheese? Highly recommended. -Baked Blueberry Cheesecake - I think I've found a place to sit tight for long on my list of places for cheesecakes, and this one definitely goes in the top 3. The cheesecake was rich and perfect, the blueberry compote was on point and everything about it said it out loud "One More Bite" Highly Recommend.