Bookmark This Rooftop Bar For Their Yum Cocktails & Amazing Sheesha

Visited Altitude The Rooftop Bar for a dinner with friends. I was amazed by the view of the bridge from the restaurant. The ambiance is very nice. A lot of open space is there. They have 2 types of seatings one is a normal chair and another is a chair with some height. Both are comfortable. They serve herbal hukka. We tried hukka there. It was good. In the starters, we tried barbeque chicken wings, salt and pepper prawns, chicken thecha kabab, paneer cheese tikka, tandoori wings, chicken dum kabab. All the starters were tasty. The chicken was fresh and tender. Special mention is chicken dum kabab. They give dum for the kababs like usually it is done for the biryani. Along with starters, we tried a few cocktails. altitude rdx, godfather, whiskey lagoon, seven steps to heaven and whiskey sour. All were good with a perfect amount of alcohol and the base. We finished our meal with Burmese Khowsuey and chicken dum biryani. Both were good. Chicken biryani is a must-try. Highly recommended. Overall, a very nice place to chill out with friends if you want to enjoy sheesha along with cocktails, good starters, and the main course.