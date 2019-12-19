We Kid You Not, This Hidden Chocolate Boutique Is Pune's Willy Wonka Factory

If you think chocolates have limited variety, think again. This store in Kothrud has offbeat chocolates in flavours like lemon with pink salt, rose, orange zest, bubble gum and cayenne pepper with pink sea salt. No, we're not kidding, Amazer Chocolates in Lunavat complex in Kothrud has a variety that'll leave you amazed. In a nutshell, this place is like Willy Wonka's factory. This homegrown brand has gone that extra mile to ensure that their chocolates are anything but regular. With such offbeat flavours, these chocolates can pamper your tastebuds and fulfil your chocolate cravings. The one that caught our fancy is the cayenne pepper flavour. Apart from that, they have candy bars in flavours such as protein power pack, caramel cream, rose-pistachio, bubblegum, and hazelnut prolines for INR 200 per piece. You will find chocolate bars, baskets, hampers, boxes that are perfect for corporate gifting as well. If you love spreads, they have them in rich chocolate and candy flavours. Apart from that, you can shop for zafrani badam powder, spiced chocolate mix as well as hot chocolate powder. Make your breakfast interesting with yummy jams and spreads from Amazer. Truffle lovers, find handcrafted balls of goodness in different flavours. You need to buy a pack of 6 that costs INR 250 only. This wedding season, you can find beautifully customised hampers that make for perfect wedding favours. You can get big trunk hampers as well that comprises chocolate, bottles of nutty chocolates, jars of spreads, powders and more. To buy your share of happiness, you can either drop by or DM them on their FB and Instagram pages. They also ship throughout India. The next time you want to surprise your loved ones with a big box or hamper of gourmet chocolates, you know what to do. We can already imagine the boundless glee, can you?