Visited Kokkita, a fine dining restaurant in Hadapsar for a dinner. The ambience was amazing and the service was quick. Tried Butter chicken and Murg musallam along with butter garlic naan. The taste was good and The chicken was fresh and tender. A lot of open space is there in the restaurant. Very nice place to chill out.
This Fine Dine Restaurant Offers Amazing North Indian Delights!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?`
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)