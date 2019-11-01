An Amazing Outlet Having All Pan Asian Flavours In Baner!

Five Fat Monks: This place is located opposite to Balewadi High Street, Baner. A perfect destination for Pan Asian Food lovers. They have both outdoor and indoor seating. This is a small outlet though they have managed seating arrangement nicely. It has a decent ambience. I liked the Chinese lanterns. The staff was very helpful and Cooperative & the service was quick and the food served to us was fresh and hot. Let's come to food, * King Khapra:- A perfect combination of minced chicken with brown rice topped with half fried egg. The taste was amazing. Highly Recommended. * Slurpy Suey:- A delectable one-pot meal perfectly cooked to strike every single of your taste buds with its vibrant flavour. It contains cottage cheese cubes in it. Curry was amazing. * Dimsums:- I am a die-hard lover of dim sum. I tried Veg, Chicken Sui Mai and Prawns Har Gow. No doubt filling was good but the coating was not up to the mark due to oversteamed. They were served with schezwan dip which was so good. It goes well with dim sum. In desserts, * Chocolate and Coffee Bomb:- It was one of the best of all we had. A jar filled with brownie cubes, vanilla ice-cream, choco chips and topped with coffee and cream. The chocolate and coffee combination goes well and flavorful. I loved it. Highly Recommended.