An Exclusive Collection Of Gorgeous Desserts At The Westin

Casual Dining

Daily Treats - The Westin

Mundhwa, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Westin, Access Road, Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Are you a sweet tooth? If yes, you’re gonna love the exquisite collection of irresistible desserts at daily treats, Westin. They have so many varieties to choose from and every dessert has an authentic unconventional touch. The flavours were literally oozing out and the decor is so colourful and subtle, it gives a very classy touch to the whole place. Chef selva has done an exceptional job, I recommend you guys to visit and get lost in the flavourful collection of these tremendous desserts.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

