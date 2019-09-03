An Exclusive Collection Of Gorgeous Desserts At The Westin

Are you a sweet tooth? If yes, you’re gonna love the exquisite collection of irresistible desserts at daily treats, Westin. They have so many varieties to choose from and every dessert has an authentic unconventional touch. The flavours were literally oozing out and the decor is so colourful and subtle, it gives a very classy touch to the whole place. Chef selva has done an exceptional job, I recommend you guys to visit and get lost in the flavourful collection of these tremendous desserts.