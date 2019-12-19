Sweep Your S.O. Off Their Feet With Dapper Clothing From This Studio At Bhandarkar Road

A man in a crisp suit or a perfectly fitting sherwani is for sure, difficult to resist. So dear men, if you want to have that irresistible factor in you, you have got to get fab clothing from Ananta By Surabhi. An exclusive men’s studio that is going to make you a head-turner with their suits and Indian wear.



Started by a passionate fashion designer, Surabhi Bakre, the story of how she started a men’s studio in Pune is a rather interesting one. Having done a diploma in fashion studies, Bakre’s institution had actually dropped the subject related to men’s fashion. However, while working for her mother in her boutique, a friend had asked to make something good for him. Taking it up as a challenge, she created a fab piece of clothing for him and post that, there was no looking back.

Starting her own studio a couple of years ago in the bylanes of Bhandarkar Road, Ananta is a very simple and classy space. The interiors are choicely decorated. You will find several reference pieces at the store and you can then get something bespoke. They have samples of kurtas, sherwani, suits, waistcoats and other options available with. If in case you don’t find the sample you were looking for, Bakre will always be more than willing to help you out.

Building on her industry’s principles, Bakre ensures that she does not create a replica of the given examples by her clients. She says that even if they want the exact thing made for them, she adds her own elements which become a win-win situation for both.

At Ananta, you can get sherwanis hand embroidered and stitched; suits, kurtas in silk and cotton and waistcoats. The prices for a suits (non-Italian) starts at INR 7,000 and a sherwani starts at INR 17,000.

Along with clothing, this store also makes Jodhpur style juttis starting at INR 3,000. You can also get a pheta or pagadi made here. Even though the studio doesn’t really help in styling, they will always provide you with styling tips.