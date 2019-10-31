Located in the heart of Magarpatta, The Coconut Tree is a perfect place for team lunches or family dinner. They have a huge range of dishes to offer and they keep on making new additions to the menu. The staff here is amazing and has good knowledge about the food served. Eat your heart out at Coconut Tree because it's worth it.
Eat Your Heart Out At Coconut Tree In Hadapsar!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
