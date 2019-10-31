Eat Your Heart Out At Coconut Tree In Hadapsar!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The Coconut Tree - By Coconut Grove

Hadapsar, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Konark Icon, 5, Near Seasons Mall, BG Shirke Road, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Located in the heart of Magarpatta, The Coconut Tree is a perfect place for team lunches or family dinner. They have a huge range of dishes to offer and they keep on making new additions to the menu. The staff here is amazing and has good knowledge about the food served. Eat your heart out at Coconut Tree because it's worth it.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

The Coconut Tree - By Coconut Grove

Hadapsar, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Konark Icon, 5, Near Seasons Mall, BG Shirke Road, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Pune

image-map-default