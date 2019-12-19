Get Your Walls Redone With Classy Wallpapers From This Store In Baner

Make your house into a home with beautiful wallpapers and curtains from Angel Wall Decor in Baner. And why just restrict it to your home? You can also make your office space pretty with some classy wallpapers.



Located on Baner Road, This store has a good collection of blinds, wallpaper and curtains. The store also has a plant section on the first floor. Most of these plants are made from plastic, fibre, rubber and other such materials. You will also find pebbles, the type you need for home decor.

The store has all kinds of curtains: overlapping, thick day curtains and even the thin decorative curtains. They have a huge variety in prints and plains and prices start at INR 250 for a meter.

You'll find a good collection of classy, funky and simple wallpapers. There are varieties which could be used to revamp your home or office. There are wallpapers with prints of cartoons and with other motifs. Depending on the design that you choose, the prices keep on varying. The prices start at INR 2,500 for a meter in which you can get one room of your house covered.

At this store they also have fake plants that look pretty realistic. There are various flowers, shrubs, succulents, climbers, creepers and other varieties. For those who have been meaning to add green patches to their homes, you can get fake grass from here starting at INR 500 per sq.ft., in case you want to deck up your yard but not have to worry about watering it. We also found a flower vase with a fake planter made from tin.