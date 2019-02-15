Enjoy Ghee Podi Idli & Filter Coffee At This Authentic South Indian Joint

We cannot resist making a stop at Anna Idli when travelling to Baner. This popular South Indian joint is known to serve authentic delights if you are craving for home-cooked comfort food. An ideal breakfast and brunch place, you can visit here for their South Indian snacks like masala dosa, butter uttapam, medu vada, and rice dishes of the day. We visited the joint and decided against the usual and instead opted for their curd rice with mango achar which is a comfort food and ghee podi idli. The idli was full of desi ghee and came with three types of chutney- tamarind chutney, tomato chutney, coconut chutney and sambhar. The curd rice was super delicious and made for a perfect brunch dish. We loved their sambhar the most. Tangy and flavourful - it was simply perfect. We recommend you try the rice dishes that they serve on particular days. End your meals with their speciality- strong and frothy filter coffee and the payasam. The rates are affordable and taste delicious. If you are broke and want to have a wholesome breakfast under INR 100, stop by Anna Idli.