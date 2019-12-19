Murals To Decoupage: You Can Buy Art & Learn It Too At This NIBM Studio

Painted pebbles, bottles, vases and much more- the art and crafts of Anokhi arts are true to its name and are unique. They also conduct several workshops and classes teaching different kinds of crafts and art types. Their studio is based out of NIBM. This studio is a place where you can buy beautiful artifacts for your homes. From decoupage art to giant murals, you can ornate your walls with these pieces. Check out the handcrafted nameplates that are customised according to your needs. Planning to deck up your space? You will love the painted pebbles, decoupage bottles, and decorative utility items such as boxes, organisers, floral vases and much more. The prints and paints vary from warli to Madhubani. You will love the Buddha and Krishna murals for your wall if you are looking for traditional decor. They frequently host classes and workshops which will help you bring out the artist in you. Learn different types of paintings (knife, canvas, pebble, coffee etc), decoupage, and other crafts. Check out their social media handles where you can view their collection before actually making a stop at the studio. Stay posted about their workshops, class dates and other info! You can also call them to get your decor knick knacks customised. Picture Source: Official FB Page of Anokhi