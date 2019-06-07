Their New Menu Surely Can't Be Missed!

Casual Dining

Asia Kitchen By Mainland China

Sangamvadi, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

City Point, Ground Floor, Dhole Patil Road, Sangamvadi, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

After all, it's all about eating the right Asian food. Asia Kitchen was earlier known as Mainland China and now after the name change, even the menu has changed to of course a better! What you must try? Their brand new Sushis are the thing. Following with Eight treasure soup, some dumplings and to end you must eat their jaggery Ice cream with some honey topping.

What Could Be Better?

Service!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

