From Vintage Mirrors To Mosaic Lanterns: We Love This Brand's Colourful Decor Pieces

We found a label which refutes the notion that metal artefacts are edgy and formal. Run by Anushikha Dwivedi, AnuVik Home Decor is known for quirky metal artefacts and designer home decor articles which will add colour and zest to your place. If you want to come home to a colourful space, you must check out the stuff from this brand. Starting with furniture, find intricately carved designer furniture, vintage seating arrangements and upholstered pieces. Other pieces for your living room include quirky wall pieces, metal artefacts, embellished candle stands and lamps. They have an exclusive range of carved mirrors which come in rustic as well as old-fashioned designs. Other than that, they have several figurines for your side table, watches, vases and much more. For gardening enthusiasts, you will find accessories which will spruce up your gardening space.You can hang mosaic lanterns in your balcony or garden porch and make your home shine bright. Other than that add quirky gnomes and figurines in your garden and make it a relaxing space. You can check out the pieces online and in order to see and feel the furniture, Anushikha often hosts exhibitions at her home in Phursungi. WhatsApp her to place your order and they shall be shipped to your home even if you live outside Pune. Happy redecorating. Picture Source: Team AniVik Creations