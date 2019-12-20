Apunka Adda: This Restro Cafe Will Amaze You With Its North Indian Delicacies!

Apunka Adda: A cafe-like ambience but serving breathtaking North Indian cuisine is not the concept interesting. Recently had a visit to this place in Kharadi. The first glance of the place would give you a feel of the cafe but it's actually a restro-cafe. They have a small dining area inside for families. They too have an outside area to chill sitting in the fresh air. Started off with the mocktails: ➡ Pink Leaves ➡ Blueberry Mojito ➡ Desi Chilly Mango What I loved was the Desi chilly mango. It had the aroma of raw mango with green chilies and tasted a little spicy. The drink was refreshing and was really nice. The container in which it was presented even made it more attractive. It was presented in a green color light bulb-shaped glass. Now coming to the starters: 👉Peri-Peri Fries with Egg - This dish can be told as their star dish. It was not like normal French Fries. Mostly the dish was French Fries with sprinkled Peri-Peri masala and served with ann egg poach. Rarely we find such a combination to eat 👉Chicken Momos - This dish was my personal fav. Rarely we find steamed or fried or Tandoori Momos. But this combination is the first-ever combination that was unique in its own way. Momos tossed and mixed with white sauce pasta. And it tasted super tummy that I ordered it again. A must-try dish when you are at this place. 👉Chicken Tikka - This also tasted good. The Pudina chutney served with it was really nice . 👉 Garlic Cheese Mushroom - Small mushroom pieces mixed with small garlic pieces garnished with onions and tomatoes. Now coming to the main course: 💥 Murg Mussallum -Chicken Tandoori pieces served with Chicken keema gravy and rice can steal your attention by its look and heart by its taste. The gravy was awesome and scrumptious. 💥 Mushroom Dopiaza - Normally I am not a veg lover but this dish was super drooling. A must dish for veggie lovers. 💥 Butter Chicken - Desi butter chicken cooked perfectly with correct amounts of flavors and mixed with butter. And at last the famous Shahi Tudka to tantalize your taste buds with its taste. It was ice on the top of the cake. This is a must-visit restaurant when you visit Kharadi or if you live or work nearby the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kharadi.