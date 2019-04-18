Get That Summer Bod With An Aqua Zumba Workout From This Trainer

The scorching heat is getting unbearable every passing day and we cannot help but find different ways to beat the heat. Apart from staying hydrated and decreasing the AC temperature, we've found an excellent way to tackle the sun. Join aqua zumba classes conducted by city's ace zumba and fitness coach Shweta Kulkarni and we assure you that you'll fall in love with this aqua workout. Kulkarni is an authorised ZES (Zumba Education Specialist). She is known for her zumba fitness workshops across the country. Based out of Pune, she has special classes for those who want to learn the routine. Known to increase stamina and body-shaping, zumba is a fun and enjoyable activity. Aqua zumba is the dance form's aquatic counterpart where you have to get into a swimming pool and workout. Recently, she hosted a workshop at Club 29. If you want to join the league, give her a call and enquire about the aqua zumba batches. Take a step forward this summer for a fitter and cooler you. Picture Credits: Official FB page of Shweta Kulkarni