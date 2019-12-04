The name Zaytun means olives. It's an important ingredient when it comes to Arabian food. I relished the food made by this restaurant. Food was fresh, marinated perfectly and cooked to perfection. They have so many varieties to choose from and I am sure u haven't had anything like that before. Do visit this place with family, friends or your loved ones and make your foodie experience better.
Enjoy Authentic Arabian Feast At Zaytun!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
