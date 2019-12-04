Enjoy Authentic Arabian Feast At Zaytun!

Fast Food Restaurants

Zaytun Restaurant & Cafe

Kondhwa, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DK Tower, 10, Opp KGN Suzuki Showroom, Kausar Bagh Road, Kondhwa, Pune

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

The name Zaytun means olives. It's an important ingredient when it comes to Arabian food. I relished the food made by this restaurant. Food was fresh, marinated perfectly and cooked to perfection. They have so many varieties to choose from and I am sure u haven't had anything like that before. Do visit this place with family, friends or your loved ones and make your foodie experience better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

