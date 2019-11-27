Chianti: Authentic Italian Food At Its Best!

This is one such place where I saw all Italian flavours come alive and that too in its most authentic form. The minute you enter the place you get a vibe of royalty and why not. See the tables well laid with forks spoons etc all set. Reminded me of my old army day parties. That was royal then. This is royal here today and one must go and visit. So the minute you are seated you are given a 'Make your own bruschetta' to kill time and enjoy ur handmade thing. So while you wait for your order you stay busy with this and I liked the concept. Have heard lots about their food, very tasty. Here is all that we had - Antipasti NonVeg - A delicious nonveg platter with variety to savour Pasta - Ravioli stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese was served with an Arabian sauce that was delicious. The spinach was the zing thing in this. Penne con salsa Romano was an exotic pasta tossed in the mixed sauce along with bell peppers. A little tangy and a little sweet but delicious overall. Spaghetti Aglio e olio with Chicken was loved. The flavour of garlic and olive oil was major and just right to savour my taste buds Pizza - Del Chianti - Well this was fun coz I got to go inside to see how is it all made. Mozzarella mushroom and the sun-dried tomatoes were really yum. Thin crust, one of the best had so far. Desserts - We ordered Mango Cheese Cake which was amazing. The sweetness of mango and salty taste of cheese made it a great combination. Bomba di Chocolate as the name suggests is really like one, ever seen lava coming out of a volcano. This was chocolate sauce coming out of the cake and oh so yummmmm. The next time I visit Phoenix I will surely visit here again. Food is awesome. I loved everything. The pizza was perfectly cooked and the crust was super tasty. They have too good salads. The dressing is just perfect. I am sure I will go there frequently now.